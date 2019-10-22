Lancashire businesses urged to back crucial charity campaign

The Lancashire Post has launched a campaign to help raise £1m to add sparkle to the lives of people with degenerative neurological conditions.

Charity Sue Ryder is opening a state-of-the-art specialist neurological care centre in Fulwood, Preston, in March.

And we are asking our business community to help raise cash to kit out the centre with things which will help patients live fuller lives.

People living with illnesses such as Huntington’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s or Motor Neurone disease can lose access to hobbies and interests because of their illnesses, which in turn affects their health and mental wellbeing.

Our Sponsor a Star fund aims to collect cash to buy items such as an anti-gravity treadmill, which could allow someone with limited mobility to experience a form of running again using a hoist, or a bespoke virtual reality headset – which can realistically simulate a 3D underwater scene for someone unable to take part in scuba-diving in real life.

Terry Mears, centre director at the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre, which is currently based at Cuerden Hall, near Bamber Bridge, said: “For us, it’s about asking what price do we put on people’s quality of life?

“What are the things that we take for granted that we can just go and do once our day’s work is finished?

“For the people that we see, that’s impossible, but we don’t need to accept that as good enough.

“We need to push the boundaries.”

Appealing to businesses to help kit out the new purpose-built centre, Terry said: “We appreciate that our local commerce are a thriving community and we’ve had great relationships over the years and great support with different initiatives.

“Please, this is an amazing opportunity to fulfill perhaps some of your corporate responsibility by really getting involved and supporting a very local cause.”

To donate, go to www.sueryder.org/makeadonation

Or you can send a cheque to:

Lancashire Post Appeal,

Supporter Care,

Sue Ryder,

183 Eversholt Street,

London,

NW1 1BU.