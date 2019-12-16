Lancashire businesses says rebuilding confidence must now be a priority for Boris

Business leaders have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to rebuild confidence in the UK economy after his general election victory.

Given his huge majority, the way is now clear for the Tories to forge ahead and get a Brexit deal and other major decisions through Parliament.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “We stand ready to work with ministers across government to give businesses of every size and sector, the confidence to invest and grow during the period of transition and change that lies ahead.

“The new Government now must pay as much attention to creating a firm foundation for the UK’s future prosperity and competitiveness as it does in its Brexit negotiations.

“There is no doubt that the Boris Johnston and his team must deliver a smooth and comprehensive Brexit deal.

“But the best possible Brexit deal will be of little value if inconsistent economic policies, extensive intervention, immigration restrictions and the mounting upfront costs of running a business stifling business investment and confidence are not dealt with as a priority.

“Starting today, the anti-business tone that characterised the election campaign must be consigned to history, with a more mature and realistic dialogue taking its place."

Henri Murison, director of Northern Powerhouse Partnership said: “Both main parties stood in this election on a programme of closing the North – South divide, in large part in response to the Power up the North campaign led by our regional newspapers.

"As the electoral battleground for the future is now firmly here in the North of England from Cumbria down to Cheshire and right across the M62 belt of industrial towns, the Northern Powerhouse is non-negotiable at any future General Election – with education, industrial policy and transport infrastructure the priorities.

"We expect significant legislative agenda."

Transport for the North’s chief executive Barry White said: “The North has rightly been a key battle ground in this election, with pledges made on improving our transport and creating opportunities. Now is the time to advance that Northern agenda in the national interest. The Prime Minister must now deliver.”

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said: “The starting point must be rebuilding business confidence, and early reassurance on Brexit will be vital.

“Firms will continue to do all they can to prepare for Brexit, but will want to know they won’t face another no deal cliff-edge next year.

“Pro-enterprise policies on immigration, infrastructure, innovation and skills, will help relaunch the UK on the world stage.”