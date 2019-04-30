Lancashire businesses get access to academy insight following awards

An academy of excellence awaits the winners of one of Lancashire’s leading business awards.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has 20 prize categories up for grabs this year and the winners of each award will enter its BIBAs Academy.

The programme of growth workshops, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours to top firms and masterclass sessions with business leaders is backed by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Last week, the businesses which picked up awards at the BIBAs last September attended a workshop hosted by Kevin Roberts, the Lancashire-born former Chief Executive Officer of super-brand, Saatchi & Saatchi.

Sue Smith, director of innovation and enterprise at UCLan, said: “Business awards are fantastic for recognising the achievements of those people who excel in creating growth and enterprise in our communities, but the BIBAs goes further with its winners Academy.

“Through the Centre for SME Development, we are delighted to be involved in delivering this programme which aims to make the best in Lancashire even better.

“Our recent session for BIBAs winners with Kevin Roberts was a great example of how what we provide via the Academy offers real value that can be applied in businesses to deliver a positive impact and improve productivity”.

“All those attending the Academy also receive access to the broad range of business support programmes available through UCLan, many of which are fully funded for Lancashire businesses.

“Our team of experts are also able to signpost businesses to the appropriate support, simplifying the process.”

The Academy is also supported by MHA Moore and Smalley, the Lancashire-headquartered firm of business advisors and chartered accountants.