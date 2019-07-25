Lancashire business leaders call on Boris Johnson's new top team to 'take immediate steps'

Business chiefs have called for the new-look Tory government to "take immediate steps" to restore economic confidence.

The call from the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce came after Boris Johnson brought in a new team at the top.

They include Sajid Javid as Chancellor and Andrea Leadsom as Business Secretary.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: "The need for the new PM and Government to get down to business has never been greater.

"Boris Johnson's first job must go beyond warm words and take immediate tangible steps to boost the confidence of UK businesses and consumers.

"He must demonstrate he will go all out to avoid a messy and disorderly Brexit on October 31 which would be hugely damaging and disruptive for many businesses.

"He must act decisively and swiftly to tackle some of the longstanding domestic issues holding businesses back here at home.

"Many of the things businesses have been calling out for can be implemented at speed and would send the strongest possible signal to companies and investors grappling with ongoing uncertainty and change.

"The women and men who create prosperity and opportunity in our communities need an incoming PM and government to demonstrate their unequivocal backing to enterprise and growth."

Meanwhile the role of Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry role has been elevated by his invitation to attend cabinet meetings in what is being seen as a sign that Mr Johnson is keen to boost the Northern Powerhouse cause.

Wyre MP Ben Wallace has been promoted to Defence Secretary.

He said today: "As I start my first day as Defence Secretary I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor, Penny Mordaunt.

"She is a wonderful colleague and did a great job at the MoD. Big shoes to fill! "