Lancashire business group warns that every business will be affected by Brexit

No company in Lancashire will be untouched by Brexit and it’s not too late for businesses to prepare, leaders are being told.

With just over three weeks to go until October 31, when the UK is expected to leave the EU, many businesses across the county are still unprepared for one of the biggest changes to trading conditions in living memory.

Babs Murphy

They are being urged to take advantage of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce’s free Help for Brexit programme, which is designed to help them understand what they need to know.

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Businesses face sweeping changes on an unprecedented level if leaving the EU without a deal becomes a reality.

“Every company in Lancashire will be affected in some way, either directly or through their supply chain.

“Just one in five businesses is prepared for the impending quagmire of financial and bureaucratic regulations as well as delays that will hit cash flow.

“There is still time if you act now and the chamber is here to support you through the preparation process. The Help for Brexit programme is in full force across Lancashire and will arm companies with an understanding of the steps they need to take.”

The Government-backed service includes no-deal planning and advice for a variety of Brexit scenarios.

It is available to all businesses operating in Preston, Wyre, Fylde, Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire.

The support includes webinars, seminars, workshops, training courses and business clinics looking at the main issues businesses will face.

Key areas the sessions will cover include future skills, cross-border trade and compliance issues which will come into effect once the UK leaves the European Union.

She added: “Businesses are telling us some of their key concerns include uncertainty over their workforce and how imports and exports will be affected at the UK border.”

Details at www.helpforbrexit.co.uk.