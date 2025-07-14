Lancashire building consultancy lands major decarbonisation project

A Lancashire-based building surveying consultancy has been selected to advise on portfolio decarbonisation projects for one of the UK’s largest warehouse and logistics real estate companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viridium, a planet-conscious building serveying firm based in the Ribble Valley, has been appointed by Indurent - a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics space across the UK - to survey and advise on improved energy performance for around 100 properties across the South East.

Viridium’s work on the project includes providing Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) modelling and improvement, Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) compliance, and decarbonisation strategies to support its client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Cornwall, founder and director of Viridium, said: “We’re proud to have been appointed on this important project that will allow Indurent to significantly improve the energy performance of its properties and ensure its assets are futureproofed.

Viridium Building Consultancy team L-R Rebecca Latham, Gemma Cornwall and Ross Cornwall

“Indurent has a clear organisation-wide strategy to improve the sustainability of its portfolio, and this is realised by proactive asset managers working closely with us to determine a clear and sensible strategy of improvements.”

David Tyson, Head of MLI (North) at Indurent said, “Viridium has delivered an efficient and effective service in generating EPCs and providing tailored energy efficiency advice across our MLI portfolio. Their support has been instrumental in helping Indurent progress towards our ESG goals, which include upgrading all EPCs in line with regulation.

“The speed with which Gemma and the team have inspected units and delivered EPCs has been key to keeping us on track. Their practical, unit-specific recommendations have also enabled us to plan future improvement works with greater accuracy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma added: “Because our work is building surveyor led, we can use our specialist knowledge of the building fabric to get a better understanding of what’s possible from an energy efficiency and carbon reduction standpoint.

“The process isn’t as daunting as people might think and comes with many additional benefits such as proactively staying ahead of legislative changes and improving the landlord and tenant relationship by investing in their properties.”

A RICS chartered surveyor, Gemma founded Viridium in 2023 and the company takes a ‘retrofit-first’ approach. It helps clients make best use of their existing built assets and reduce the embodied carbon associated with new buildings.

In its first year, Viridium surveyed 330 buildings, achieved an average 79% reduction in emissions across client portfolios, and saved 4,753 tonnes of CO2e annually across the buildings it advised on.