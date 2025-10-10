'27 Club': Artist immortalises Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix

Watch as we join Steph Matthews, an artist based in Lancashire, as she sculps her ‘27 Club’ busts in tribute to the late artists.

Lancashire artist Steph Matthews has embarked on a project to sculpt bronze busts of members of the infamous ‘27 Club’; an informal list consisting mostly of popular musicians and other celebrities who died at age 27.

In the series, Steph, who has a studio within the grounds of Worden Park in Leyland, will sculpt Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix.

Steph, who works with clay, said: “Its limits are endless. It's great to push boundaries with clay. Fascinating, tactile, amazing material to work with. I bonded with clay and I've always loved portraits and people so the two went together. That was it.

Steph's bust of Kurt Cobain, part of her '27 Club' series.placeholder image
Steph's bust of Kurt Cobain, part of her '27 Club' series. | Neil Cross

“It was something that I've always wanted to do and commemorate the ones that died at 27 because I think they give us quite a lot. And when I look into them, the lives were incredible.

“Totally getting engrossed in what they did is just brilliant, over and over again I spend many, many hours screenshotting, printing photos and you get it in your brain when you're just looking at this part of him and that part of him and you store it.

“They were so young when they died. They're just legends, aren't they? They needed to be commemorated.”

Steph takes commissions and says she is “open to anything”. She can be found on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

