Geek Retreat, a new gaming cafe and store has opened on Preston’s Friargate, and is proving to be an exciting addition to the city centre.

It first opened its doors to Prestonians a month ago today (on March 19), and if you have not had a chance to scout it out yet, we thought we would share some of what it has to offer.

Owned by game lovers, Callum Watson, 25, from Helmshore and Danny Chapman, 23, from Haslingden, the pair previously told the Post that whilst Geek Retreat is a gamer’s paradise, it also hopes to be a welcoming space for everyone.

With stock covering everything from gaming and superhero movies to anime and sci-fi, the store also offers a meeting place for people to play a variety of games for free, and to eat and drink, with their very own café selling milkshakes and burgers.

Take a look inside below:

1. Exterior of Geek Retreat Find it at 3, Friargate, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Danny Chapman, part owner at Geek Retreat, Friargate, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Danny Chapman, part owner at Geek Retreat, along with fellow game lover Callum Watson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. The till at Geek Retreat A true explosion of geek culture Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. The till at Geek Retreat Plenty of stock to tempt you. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales