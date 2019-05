The supermarket has been built on the site of the former Pines Hotel off Preston Road in Clayton-le-Woods, with 40 jobs created for the region.

The bakery counter jpimedia Buy a Photo

Prices that promise to 'knock your socks off' jpimedia Buy a Photo

British town crier Peter Taunton jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mayor of Chorley, Coun Hasina Khan, right, presents prizes to local primary school pupils for their winning poster designs. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more