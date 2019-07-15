Icon in Kirkham holds make-up masterclasses with the Charlotte Tilbury team

A Kirkham salon was given a special make-over when the Charlotte Tilbury team, from the Selfridges Manchester Trafford Store, arrived for a make-up masterclass.

Kerry Kearney, the salon director of Icon in Kirkham, invited the specialists to give tips to her staff and customers.

The salon was branded Charlotte Tilbury style and its stylists prepared five different hair looks representing themes of glamour, festival and event styling.

Kerry said: “The idea of being able to partner with an inspirational brand leader, such as Charlotte Tilbury was a fantastic opportunity. The masterclass works hand in hand with the makeup and hairdressing industry.

“It was a success for both Trafford and Icon being able to bring this luxury high profile brand to our high-street.

“Working with Selfridges and seeing their bags go onto Poulton Street was terrific.”

The masterclass was led by makeup artists, Jaydene Christie and Rebecca Douglas and the models were Emily Hudson; Gemma Cheyne; Chloe Newsham; Poppy Clough and Darcy Clough.

The event was supported by other Kirkham businesses, as Heidi Hopkinson, the owner of Serendipity House and Chloe Kearney, of Thalia Therapies were also in attendance, discussing their range of services and products.

The event encouraged audience interaction throughout the demonstration and Kerry talked about the hairstyles her team had created.

Guests walked away with goody bags and they were able to purchase any of the products that were presented during the evening.

Emily Hudson, owner of Microblading by Emily Jade, said: “It was such an amazing event, with a really good atmosphere. You get makeup and hair advice, as well with product recommendations, which makes the event like no other.”

Kerry was so thrilled with the event’s success, she now has two more planned this year following seasonal trends.

The models enjoyed taking part in the Charlotte Tilbury masterclass