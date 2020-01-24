I Smile Cafe: Preston's hearty breakfast haven

The I Smile Cafe does classic British cafe very well indeed. The menu is scattered with hearty breakfasts of bacon, eggs, and sausages and glistening jams on toast. It does what it says on the tin, and rarely has a tin looked so appealing to those with a rumble in the midriff.



The fact that the cafe offers a large full English breakfast, which comes happily furnished with two pieces of toast and a cuppa, for £3.50 is as accurate a barometer of the establishment as one can hope: this is a place of warmth, friendliness, no airs and graces, and of piping hot tea.

Johnny Wong

“The part of the job we most enjoy is seeing different people each day; it put smiles on our faces,” said Bo Bo Wong, the 43-year-old Hong Kong native who owns the cafe with Johnny Wong, 45. “The reason we opened here is that we have lived at this area so long and knew the former shop owners, who were very close friends who had a strong bond with the community.

“The place is very relaxing and easy to work in and we wanted to give people a pleasant feeling,” added Bo Bo, with the cafe having opened its doors in October 2017.

As well as Bo Bo and Johnny, the cafe employs two others: Delivery Driver George Blyth and part-time Kitchen Assistant Dileep Oruganti. “I find it very pleasing to work with people,” said George, 65, from Preston, who has worked at the cafe for a year. “It’s always satisfying to meet new people as well and then being able to help them.”

“I really enjoy preparing food for out customers,” added Dileep, 24, who is from India and has worked at the cafe for eight months. “The most pleasing part of the job is knowing that the people who come to the cafe have enjoyed the food I have personally prepared and made for them.”