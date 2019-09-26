‘I do feel for staff who lost jobs’ - Reader reaction as Thomas Cook collapses

The largest peacetime repatriation effort is under way after the collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook left thousands of tourists stranded on holiday.

The demise of the firm left 9,000 people out of work and many holidaymakers were quick to praise the professionalism of those working hard to get people home – despite losing their own jobs.

Thousands of Thomas Cook employees lost their jobs

The Civil Aviation Authority put on dozens of planes to help get people home, with many readers among those affected.

Many have praised the way the situation has been handled, although there have been reports of some tourists being asked to pay extra by hotels to cover Thomas Cook’s debts.

Here’s what readers had to say:

Absolutely Gutted for all those people who have lost their jobs.

Lorraine Roberts

We were due to fly home this evening with Thomas Cook airlines. Now booked on a Titan Airways (I’ve never heard of them either) at 2:35am. Technically a 4 hour delay. So hardly stranded. Do feel for all the staff who have lost their livelihood though.

Andy Richardson

Sad travel times so sorry for staff and families

Sarah Roberts

I feel for the people who are abroad with no way of getting home. As well as the people who’ve lost their jobs. Everyone is telling them to get over it, but its honestly the most stressful and scary thing to be stuck somewhere with no idea how you’re getting home or when you’re getting home. Some people may need to stay longer which means they might not have a hotel to go to or money to fund for those extra days

Bethany Rose Woodworth

We are not stranded. Alternative arrangements have been made. Think about the people who have lost their jobs.

Jen Cross

The holidaymakers will get home, what about the staff that have lost their jobs and will be fighting for another?

Tessa Snelson

Well I’m in Cyprus too and my holiday goes on. I’ll get home at some point... I feel more for those who have lost the jobs.

Jakki Smith

The government will get everyone home but more to the point who is going to give employment to the thousands who woke up this morning with no job to go to.

Lorraine Hyde

Thomas Cook knew this was going to happen. Why? Why didn’t they stop booking vacations in advance knowing this, so that people wouldn’t be stranded?

Aileen Cramer

How could they get away with still selling holidays last night knowing they were going under. Surely there should be measures in place to stop any airline from doing that?

Julie Anne Mccabe

What a sad day for everyone involved.

Pat Jemson

Very sad news had some good holidays. Nearly booked my next holiday something stopped me. Glad l didn’t but sad for those who have.

Memphis Maria