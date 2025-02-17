Hull crane and lifting experts introduce Smart Monitoring technology to improve safety & efficiency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hull-based Towne Lifting & Testing, a trusted family-run specialist in overhead crane and lifting industry, introduces an innovative digital crane solution to the UK market as it approaches 80th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With crane-related accidents and inefficiencies costing UK businesses millions annually, Towne Lifting has partnered with Australian Sole Digital, a pioneer in smart lifting technologies, to bring cutting-edge crane solution, Crane of the Future that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational insights for businesses across the UK sector.

As crane and lifting technology continues to evolve, digital integration has become essential for businesses seeking improved safety, operational compliance, and cost efficiency. With Sole Digital’s expertise in smart technology, this innovation aims to set new industry standard by improving safety, efficiency and visibility through real-time load monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and enhanced data tracking to optimise crane operations and improve health and safety culture across UK industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towne Lifting & Testing is reinforcing its commitment to industry advancements by making this technology available for UK businesses. The Crane of the Future is already being used internationally, helping thousands of companies reduce downtime, improve compliance, and ensure safer lifting operations.

User (UGC) Submitted

John Elliott, Commercial Director of Towne Lifting & Testing, commented: “We’re delighted to bring the COTF range to the UK market. It’s great that as we approach our 80th anniversary, we’re able to take the lead on innovation within our industry."

John continued: “What sets COTF apart from existing products is the blend of prevention of misuse through technology and culture change through full visibility of operations.

"Despite being advanced technology, the products are extremely cost-effective, meaning we’re able to offer businesses the chance to drastically improve operations, without breaking the bank."

Towne Lifting and Testing is dedicated to delivering top tier solutions that enhance workplace safety and operational efficiency.