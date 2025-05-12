How to keep your eyes safe in sunny weather

Many of us are enjoying glorious spring sunshine and warmer temperatures this week but whilst we are aware of how the sun affects our skin, what can it do to our eyes?

Those warm golden rays carry invisible UV (ultraviolet) light that is absorbed by our eyes and can cause real damage over time including sunburnt corneas, premature ageing around the eyes and even increased risk of developing cataracts.

That’s why Optegra Eye Clinic Preston is supporting this week’s National Sun Awareness Week (12-18 May) to highlight the importance of protecting our eyes from UV light and promoting sun safety practices.

“Our eyes work hard all year round, but they have a particularly tough time in the spring and summer months, dealing with bright sunshine that can cause UV burns and uncomfortable dryness” says Mr. Shafiq Rehman, consultant ophthalmic surgeon at Optegra.

It is important to choose sunglasses with UV protection

Prolonged, over-exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with eye conditions such as cataract, corneal problems and even macular degeneration.

Sunglasses with UV protection can shield the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays, preventing damage to the eye’s lens proteins. By reducing UV exposure, sunglasses can help slow down the development of cataracts, promoting long-term eye health.

Mr Rehman continues: “UV protection is as important for your eyes as it is for your skin. The good news? With a little knowledge and care, it’s easy to prevent any potential problems whilst taking care of your eyes – keep your vision safe without compromising your style.”

How do you do that? Here are Optegra’s top tips:

Not all sunglasses are equal. Choose a pair with proper UV protection to avoid thermal burn - look for a label, sticker or description saying ‘100% UV protection’, ‘UV400’ or similar. It’s worth spending a little more for the sake of your eyes.

The bigger the better. Oversized frames or wraparound styles offer more coverage, shielding the delicate skin around your eyes and blocking rays that sneak in from the sides

Don’t be fooled by clouds. UV rays don’t take a day off because it’s overcast so make sunglasses a year-round habit

Add a wide-brimmed hat. This can help to cut UV exposure to your eyes

Think about your children. Young eyes are more vulnerable to UV damage because children’s lenses are clearer. Look for child-sized sunglasses with full UV protection and encourage good habits early in their lives

Seek shade. When you can seek natural shade under trees, awnings or umbrellas

For more information about eye health, visit www.optegra.com