How going green paid off in business for Lancashire holiday park Moss Wood

A Lancashire holiday park has sown the seeds of success with its efforts to green its environment.

Moss Wood Holiday Park has been hailed for its eco-friendly efforts which include a recently created 1.5km nature discovery trail, and a 3000 square-foot wild flower wilderness providing vital foraging for honey bees and butterflies.

There is also a spring-fed lake at Moss Wood which acts as a magnet for birdlife, dragonflies, water fowl and a host of other different aquatic species.

In addition, the park plays host to thousands of bees in hives on its grounds, and supports bee-keeping charities with the sale of its own artisan beer produced by a local micro-brewery.

The park, near Cockerham, has been presented with the David Bellamy Conservation Award at its top gold level for more than twenty consecutive years, recognising its raft of conservation initiatives.

And this autumn it has also won the “ethical, responsible and sustainable” category in the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Moss Wood will now go through to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence later this year in the same category.

Judges hailed Moss Wood as the county’s torch-bearer for businesses with a conscience.

Moss Wood, judges said, puts sustainability and care for the countryside at the heart of its business culture, bringing great benefits to the natural environment.

The award was received by Henry Wild and his wife Hannah, accompanied by Moss Wood marketing co-ordinator Neil Darby.

Henry accepted the award on behalf of his father Syd who first started the park over 40 years ago, and who still plays an active part in its running.

Henry said: “We are very fortunate to be able to attract staff who share our enthusiasm for the natural world, and for doing everything possible to protect our flora and fauna.

“Their knowledge and skills mean we are never short of new ideas for safeguarding wildlife, and for helping youngsters to enjoy making new outdoor discoveries.”