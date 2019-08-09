How DigiEnable went from winning a bobble head to getting on board with Chorley FC

A business has forged a strong relationship with Chorley FC - and it all started with a bobble hat.

Internet marketing service DigiEnable has taken their partnership with Chorley FC to a new level, including pitch side sponsorship and becoming more active behind the scenes at the National League Club.

The firm’s involvement began 18 months ago, DigiEnable co-founder Liz Hardwick attended a business networking event at the club and won a Chorley FC bobble hat in a prize draw. From then on, she was hooked on the club, attending matches, sporting her new favourite headwear.

Liz said: “I found it quite funny that I’d won a branded bobble hat, so I attended a Chorley FC home game with my business partner, Darren Jenkinson. Just going to Victory Park for a game was a completely new experience but I loved every minute of it.”

Since then DigiEnable has worked closely with commercial manager, Josh Vosper, to explore new ways to support the club, including delivering presentations at business events, booking hospitality packages for clients in the 1883 Lounge, and sponsoring the annual Thirsty Magpie Beer Festival.

Darren and Liz also supported the Community Trust at the club, developing it into Chorley FC Community Foundation, gaining charitable status and delivering projects across the Chorley area supporting the health and wellbeing of residents.

Darren, who is now chairman of the Chorley FC Community Foundation, said: “It was the passion and dedication of those volunteers which convinced me it was something worth giving time and energy to.

"Whether it’s working with adults with dementia, kids in local schools or just individuals looking for a place to connect with others, a community club like Chorley FC can offer that.

"Through the Chorley FC Community Foundation, we can apply for funding to increase our reach, and have the ability to use the popularity of the club, to make a difference to the lives of people in the borough."

In the space of 18 months, that lucky draw for a bobble hat has led to multiple sponsorship and advertising opportunities, alternative ways to thanks clients for their business, and allowed DigiEnable to give some of their free time to support valuable community initiatives.

Now season ticket holders, Darren and Liz have also invested in pitch side sponsorship.



Darren added: “There’s something very special about Chorley FC, and it’s something which happens both on the pitch and off it. When Chorley FC talks about the team, it includes the fans, the volunteers, the directors, the Supporters Trust, the Community Foundation and every person who gives something to the cause. I’d highly recommend every Chorley business looked at it as a place to let their customers know that they’re proud to be doing business”.



For more information on commercial opportunities at Chorley FC contact Josh Vosper at commercial@chorleyfc.com

For more information on Chorley FC Community Foundation visit www.ChorleyFCFoundation.org.uk