Hop along to the Grasshoppers Hopfest

Have your say

Preston Grasshoppers’ popular annual Hopfest Festival returns this summer.

It runs from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

The event has proved a tremendous success in previous years, kicking off on the Friday afternoon with a business networking event aimed at the Lancashire business community and many of the sponsors of the club.

It then opens fully to the public at teatime on Friday and will offer a wide range of real ales, craft beers, cider, gin and prosecco.

To top it all the festival will feature the “Hobmog” this year.

It is a unique, custom made 6mtrailer bar and monster tow vehicle, serving an extensive range of beers from the Marstons stable.

Live music from bands such as Templebys, Hornbeats, Corvidae and many more will be playing throughout the event in the marquee.

And Saturday afternoon will feature the infamous Hopfest Touch Rugby Tournament where fancy dress is positively encouraged.

The drinks and entertainment will be accompanied by Hoppers renowned catering which will comprise of homemade curries, chillies and plenty of barbeques.

Hoppers were recently assessed by Visit England and retained their Taste Lancashire Quality Assured Accreditation for their extensive use of local produce and excellent customer service.

A Hoppers spokesman said: “Hopfest is a fantastic local event featuring beer, gin, prosecco, live music and food.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Skiddle with early bird tickets starting at £4.

For more details on the festival, visit https://www.pgrfc.co.uk/hoppers-beer-festival.