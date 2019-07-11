Historic pub dating back to the 1820s is set to be demolished after becoming a 'fly-tipping hot spot'

It’s the end of an era for one ‘derelict’ Chorley pub dating, back to the 1820s, after it has been been earmarked for demolition.

The Moor Inn looks set to be torn down as part of efforts to keep the town ‘clean and safe’ after it has become a hot spot for fly-tipping.

The Moor Inn in Moor Road, Chorley. It was previously called the Black Boy Inn (JPIMedia)

Chorley Council is set to serve an enforcement notice on the pub, which grants the council power to require that the land is properly maintained.

It comes after an investigation into the pub in Moor Road was undertaken by the council’s Enforcement Team in April, with subsequent complaints also received about the “state of the premises”.

The building has been vacant for some time and is becoming a fly-tipping hot spot affecting the visual amenity of residents to the rear of the premises,” a report to Chorley Council’s Development Control Committee states.

“Moor Road is also a busy route into Chorley and the derelict nature of the pub is causing substantial harm to the visual amenity of the area.”

Fenced off waste by the side of The Moor Inn (JPIMedia)

The pub was closed in August 2016 and “boarded up”, according to the Campaign for Real Ale, with the name board removed.

A warning letter was issued on April 8 requesting that the landowner undertake a number a actions to improve the state of the land by the end of June or risk the demolition notice being served.

If the notice is passed by the committee, the landowner will have 84 days to flatten the pub, remove all waste and securely fence the land from the public.

If the landowner refuses, the council has the power to make the improvements itself – with the costs of the work billed to the landowner.

The Moor Inn has been described as "derelict" by Chorley Council (JPIMedia)

Mike Halsall, Enforcement Team Leader at Chorley Council, said: “The proposed course of action is reasonable and proportionate.

“The report demonstrates the involvement of the Enforcement Team and the previous actions taken.

“This is a reasonable escalation which will require the owner to take action to the benefit of the amenity of the area.”

The demolition of the pub would mark the end of an era in Chorley, with the pub first listed in 1824 where it was called the Black-a-Moor’s Head until around 1851 when it changed its name to the Black Boy Inn.

The Moor Inn (JPIMedia)

The enforcement plans will be approved or denied at the council's Development Control Committee on Tuesday (July 16).