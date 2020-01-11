Here's when this 'dangerous' Bamber Bridge pothole will be fixed

Railway bosses have pledged to tackle a "dangerous" Bamber Bridge pothole that has caused more than £100 of damage to a resident's car.



The pothole is located near the kerb on the left-hand side of the tracks in Station Road in an area that is the responsibility of Network Rail.

A resident tests out the depth of a Bamber Bridge pothole in Network Rail land.

Margaret Neil, of Douglas Close, drove over it last week, twice hitting her suspension spring.

She said: "The pothole hit my car twice and it proper banged. I thought, 'What's that noise?' The spring broke on the second time.

"I think it's dangerous, especially for cyclists. They'd have to swerve around it and that's bad enough for cars to do. If you forget it's there, it's dodgy. And you wouldn't even know it's there if you're travelling in the dark.

"There are lots of potholes but that one in particular needs fixing. It's one of the worst."

Margaret had to have her car fixed the next day because she takes her two grandchildren to school.

She added: "It's the cost for people, especially as it's just been Christmas. Fortunately, I could afford it but some people wouldn't. Some are living hand to mouth and just managing to pay their bills. I feel sorry for them."

She then reported the issue to Network Rail.

"They told me they've had a few complaints about it and that it was an urgent fix but I don't know what their definition of urgent is," she said.

"I go over it every day and I wonder why it hasn't been fixed."

A Network Rail spokesperson said the company will rectify the problem next month.

They added: “We are aware of the pothole at the level crossing in Bamber Bridge which has appeared after the recent bad weather. Whenever we need to carry out work which affects a public highway, we must apply to the council 13 weeks in advance so the road can be closed. This application has been granted and we will fix the pothole on February 4.”