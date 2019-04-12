Here's what vinyl you can get your hands on as Record Store Day returns to Preston

Have your say

Preston’s premier record shop is once again embracing the vinyl revival.

Action Records is taking part in tomorrow's Record Store Day, a national celebration of vinyl bringing a range of limited edition releases to its Church Street store.

Action Records owner Gordon Gibson

Owner Gordon Gibson, who opened the shop in 1981 after starting off on a stall in Blackpool two years earlier, said: “As usual it’s always very busy!

"This year we are carrying more than 500 lines, so there’s a lot of stock to go out and labels to write so everyone knows what is what.”

This year the store will have limited edition releases from David Bowie, The Courteeners, Queen, Madonna, Def Leppard, Duran Duran, The Rolling Stones, Dexys Midnight Runners, Pink Floyd, The Mighty Boosh and even Baby Shark.

“There’s something for everyone,” Gordon added.

Action Records employee Ben Fuller among the vinyl

“Dance, reggae, blues, rock. It’s a brilliant day.

"Everyone that gets down early should be able to get what they want. We've some serious stock on show."

Action Records will be opening at 8am but queues are expected well in advance of then.

It comes only days after Gordon cleaned up at the 2019 Preston It’s Smiles Better Awards where he won the Outstanding Achievement in Retail award.

For more information follow Action Records at www.facebook.com/ActionRecordsUK or email sales@actionrecords.co.uk.