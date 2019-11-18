Here is how Ribby Hall Village is going vegan-friendly

As part of Vegan Month, The Vegan Society conducted research which found the number of vegans in the UK stands at around 600,000 - a number which has quadrupled over the past four years.

As more businesses are tapping into this growing trend, Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green is stepping up.

The SPA Hotel uses a selection of vegan friendly products from the ELEMIS Superfood range. These products are used for the Superfood Pro-Radiance Facial Treatment which makes this a vegan friendly facial. Products within the Superfood range include the Facial Wash, Kefir Tea Mist, Facial Oil, Day and Night Creams, with more recent vegan additions being a Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator, Cica Calm Booster, Vital Veggie Mask and Berry Boost Mask.

Meanwhile, the Italian-inspired Terrazza restaurant also serves a range of vegan dishes, including pizzas and pastas using hand-picked vegan cheeses. There is the Superfood Salad, with pearl cous cous, edamame beans, broad beans and sugar snaps, in a sauce of lemon grass, ginger and chilli and a punchy Aubergine Parmigiana, as well as a range of pizzas which are made with vegan mozzarella.

At The Orangery, Head Chef Michael Noonan has created vegan menus, with dishes including the Chip Shop Pea Croquettes served with minted peas, baby gem, watercress and lemon yogurt.

Paul Green, senior manager for food and beverage at Ribby Hall Village, said: “We recognise that for many of our guests and customers, veganism is a whole lifestyle choice, not just a trend. We want to ensure that we provide an appropriate range of choices to reflect this.”