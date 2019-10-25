Heartbeat in Preston raises hundreds during a heart health awareness weekend at The Capitol Centre

Have your say

Stores across the Capitol Centre joined forces with Preston-based charity Heartbeat to raise awareness and funds for heart health.

Heartbeat volunteers helped to bag pack at Waitrose as well as walk the concourse, in Walton-le-Dale, and handing out leaflets, detailing ways people can help themselves and loved ones when it comes to cardiovascular disease.

The leaflets also contained information about Heartbeat and its rehabilitation classes.

Heartbeat also held blood pressure testing at the Waitrose Cafe and Nuffield Gym; helping and re-assuring dozens of people.

Lynn Preston, fund-raising co-ordinator at Heartbeat, said: “The weekend’s event was held to raise awareness, however, with the generous customers of Waitrose and the many other shops involved, we raised more than £890 which is absolutely amazing.

“Thank you to all these amazing stores, their staff teams and generous customers for kindly helping raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and supporting Heartbeat.”