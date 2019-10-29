Hays Travel agency to take over former Thomas Cook store in Preston city centre

A former Thomas Cook in Preston city centre will be swinging open its doors tomorrow as a Hays Travel agency.

At least two members of staff from the national chain are being carried over to the new Hays Travel store in Fishergate.

Former members of staff at Thomas Cook are currently being contacted to be offered their jobs back.

Kate Ball, a sales consultant who worked for Thomas Cook and is moving over to Hays Travel, said: “The store is becoming a Thomas Cook as of Wednesday.

“Two staff are being transferred over from Thomas Cook.

“For the time being we are contacting anyone who worked at Thomas Cook offering them new jobs.

“We are open tomorrow from 9am until 5.30pm. We are actually be closed on Thursday because of staffing.

“On Sundays we are not opening for the time being. As of Monday we should be six day trading.”

Commenting on what she did in the interlude between the new travel agency opening the store Kate said: “I was lucky I was taken on by a cruise firm locally.”