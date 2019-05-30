GUILD HALL CLOSES: Uncertainty shrouds UCLAN graduation ceremonies

Uncertainty is shrouding upcoming UCLAN graduation ceremonies after its host venue shut its doors overnight.
The university's graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place at Preston Guild Hall in July, but these arrangements have been thrown into doubt after the city centre venue announced its temporary closure today (May 30).
The venue has traditionally hosted UCLAN graduation events, with the first ceremony expected to take place in the venue's Grand Hall in just six weeks.
The Guild Hall's owner, Simon Rigby, confirmed that the Great Hall and Charter Theatre will close immediately until further notice.
At least ten ceremonies are currently planned for the Guild Hall, between Monday, July 15 and Friday, July 19.
But UCLAN revealed that it had not been informed beforehand of the venue's imminent closure.
University chiefs first learned of the venue's closure today (May 30), leaving them just six weeks to find alternative arrangements for its graduation ceremonies.
These are the UCLAN graduation ceremonies that could be affected
Monday 15 July at 10.30am
Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise
Monday 15th July at 2.30pm
School of Engineering
School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences
Tuesday 16th July at 10.30am
School of Journalism, Media and Performance (excluding Graduates from Futureworks and Spirit Studios)
Tuesday 16th July at 2.30pm
School of Forensic and Applied Sciences
School of Journalism, Media and Performance - Graduates from Futureworks and Spirit Studios ONLY
Wednesday 17th July at 10.30am
School of Art, Design and Fashion
School of Language and Global Studies
Wednesday 17th July at 2.30pm
School of Humanities and Social Sciences
Lancashire Law School
Thursday 18th July at 10.30am
School of Community Health and Midwifery
School of Dentistry
School of Nursing
Thursday 18th July at 2.30pm
School of Medicine
School of Health Sciences
School of Social Work, Care and Community
Friday 19th July at 10.30am
School of Physical Sciences & Computing
School of Psychology
Friday 19th July at 2.30pm
Centre for Excellence in Learning & Teaching
School of Sport and Wellbeing