GUILD HALL CLOSES: Uncertainty shrouds UCLAN graduation ceremonies

Uncertainty is shrouding upcoming UCLAN graduation ceremonies after its host venue shut its doors overnight.



The university's graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place at Preston Guild Hall in July, but these arrangements have been thrown into doubt after the city centre venue announced its temporary closure today (May 30).

The venue has traditionally hosted UCLAN graduation events, with the first ceremony expected to take place in the venue's Grand Hall in just six weeks.

The Guild Hall's owner, Simon Rigby, confirmed that the Great Hall and Charter Theatre will close immediately until further notice.

At least ten ceremonies are currently planned for the Guild Hall, between Monday, July 15 and Friday, July 19.

But UCLAN revealed that it had not been informed beforehand of the venue's imminent closure.

University chiefs first learned of the venue's closure today (May 30), leaving them just six weeks to find alternative arrangements for its graduation ceremonies.

For more information on the reasons for the sudden closure, read our full story here.

UCLAN has been approached for comment.

These are the UCLAN graduation ceremonies that could be affected

Monday 15 July at 10.30am

Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise

Monday 15th July at 2.30pm

School of Engineering

School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences

Tuesday 16th July at 10.30am

School of Journalism, Media and Performance (excluding Graduates from Futureworks and Spirit Studios)

Tuesday 16th July at 2.30pm

School of Forensic and Applied Sciences

School of Journalism, Media and Performance - Graduates from Futureworks and Spirit Studios ONLY

Wednesday 17th July at 10.30am

School of Art, Design and Fashion

School of Language and Global Studies

Wednesday 17th July at 2.30pm

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

Lancashire Law School

Thursday 18th July at 10.30am

School of Community Health and Midwifery

School of Dentistry

School of Nursing

Thursday 18th July at 2.30pm

School of Medicine

School of Health Sciences

School of Social Work, Care and Community

Friday 19th July at 10.30am

School of Physical Sciences & Computing

School of Psychology

Friday 19th July at 2.30pm

Centre for Excellence in Learning & Teaching

School of Sport and Wellbeing