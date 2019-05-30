GUILD HALL CLOSES: Shops, arcade and bowling alley remain OPEN despite closure of Charter Theatre and Great Hall

Have your say

With shock news the Grand Hall and Charter Theatre have closed at Preston Guild Hall, shops and businesses in the buliding are keen to stree they remain open.

Level entertainment complex will stay open with all other tenants on the ground floor.

These include ReView cocktail bar, Safehands Nursery, Carol May's Academy and restaurants.

Since news broke earlier today they have all been inundated with queries but have confirmed it is just the theatre and music venues that are closed.

