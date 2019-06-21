Guild Hall: Bongo's Bingo show pulled

Bongo's Bingo has become the latest victim of the wrangling over the running of Preston Guild Hall.

Organisers made the announcement as the doors remained closed following a dispute over management of the city centre venue.

The Bongo's Bingo team has pledged ticket holders will get a full refund for the event scheduled for June 28.

The wacky bingo night has entertained thousands of revellers over the past couple of years at a series of sold out events at the Guild Hall and recently won Preston’s Best Night Out in the Smiles Better Awards.

READ MORE: What's happening to Preston Guild Hall

A Bongo's Bingo spokesman said: "Following on from the untimely and unfortunate closure of The Guild, the next Bongo’s Bingo show will not be able to take place in the city on June 28.

"This is taken with a heavy heart from all involved, as the spectacular sold out large-scale shows over the last two years have helped transform the city’s nightlife.

"Since The Guild closed, the team have been working ceaselessly to try and find a suitable replacement venue, but despite the best efforts there is no venue in Preston of the right

size, atmosphere and production levels for Bongo’s Bingo to put on the kind of show Preston is used to.

"Bongo’s Bingo are really sorry this has happened for all of their Preston customers. More news will come soon with regard to shows taking place later in the summer. Everyone who has bought a ticket for the show on June 28 will be automatically refunded.