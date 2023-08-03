The agricultural event has been ongoing for 29 years in the village of Grimsargh, but where is this year's event and what are the details to attend?

The Grimsargh Flower Produce and Handcraft Show is a popular traditional village show with classes for fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants and produce. There are also classes for arts, crafts and photography together with a children's section.

The event takes place at Grimsargh village hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Show takes place every year on the second Saturday in August, therefore is coming to Grimsargh, Saturday 5 August.

Entries come from far and wide and you don’t have to live in Grimsargh to be eligible to enter.