Grimsargh Flower Produce and Handcraft Show the popular 29-year-old event that showcases the best in fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants and produce

The agricultural event has been ongoing for 29 years in the village of Grimsargh, but where is this year's event and what are the details to attend?
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read

The Grimsargh Flower Produce and Handcraft Show is a popular traditional village show with classes for fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants and produce. There are also classes for arts, crafts and photography together with a children's section.

The event takes place at Grimsargh village hall.The event takes place at Grimsargh village hall.
The Show takes place every year on the second Saturday in August, therefore is coming to Grimsargh, Saturday 5 August.

Entries come from far and wide and you don’t have to live in Grimsargh to be eligible to enter.

The show takes place from 2-4pm at Grimsargh Village hall and tickets are not needed to attend, it is an event for all of the family. There is a cafe serving coffee and homemade cakes on the day.