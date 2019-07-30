Greggs and Burger King among new stores confirmed for new Fulwood Central retail park

Preston's newest retail park has revealed the identity of a number of new stores that are due to open at the Fulwood site within weeks.



Officially known as Fulwood Central, the retail park off Eastway erected new signage on Monday unveiling some very familiar names and logos.

For the first time, it can be revealed that Fulwood Central will boast a new Greggs, Burger King, B & M and Indigo Sun.

The new outlets will join the already-confirmed and eagerly anticipated Aldi store, Costa Coffee drive-thru and Subway.

The addition of Burger King is somewhat of a surprise, since the fast-food chain recently denied any plans to open a restaurant at the site.

Just last month, a spokesman for Burger King said: "We do not currently have any information regarding a restaurant at this location."

Burger King will compete with fast-food rival and bakery chain Greggs, who will move into a unit nearby.

They will face competition from Subway, Britain's fastest growing food franchise, which confirmed plans to move onto the new retail park in June.

New arrival B & M will take over one of the largest units at the site, next door to the new Aldi which opens on Thursday, August 1 at 8am.

Indigo Sun, a tanning salon with branches across the UK, will also join the growing list of household names confirmed for the park.

The tanning studio's nearest salon is currently located in Bamber Bridge Shopping Centre.

The announcement of the latest additions to Fulwood Central means just four units remain - one large unit and three smaller units.

Construction is still ongoing at the site and no opening dates have been confirmed, with the exception of Aldi, which opens its doors on Thursday (August 1).

A scheme for a mini retail park in Fulwood has been on the radar of Preston Council planning officers for several years with outline planning permission granted back in 2015. Access to the site will be from Oliver’s Place only.