Who doesn't love fish and chips?
Crispy, golden-battered fish pairs perfectly with chippy chips.
The combination tantalises the taste buds from the first satisfying crunch to the last delectable bite.
If that hasn't got you drooling, we don't know what will!
Here are 25 fish and chip shops in Lancashire you shouldn't miss, according to our readers:
1. Leyland Cross Fish & Chips
Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips."
2. Godwin's Fish & Chips
Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place."
3. Victoria Chippy
Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food."
4. Bispham Kitchen
Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR | 4.3 out of 5 (2,686 Google reviews) | "Very nice place. Sausages you get with the breakfast are the best I've had anywhere. Very clean and staff are very nice. Fully recommend you go when visiting Blackpool"