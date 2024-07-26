Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new pizzeria is set to open in Bamber Bridge - two years on from the closure of a much-loved takeaway.

Rico’s on Station Road closed its doors in 2022, having served the village since 1989.

Run by Italian born chef Maurizio Di Franco, many locals said the takeaway served the ‘best pizzas in Lancashire’.

But after 33 years in his adopted hometown of Bamber Bridge, Rico decided to hang up his apron.

Rico's takeaway in Station Road was open for 33 years and was described as a 'hidden gem' | Google

The unit has been empty ever since, but plans submitted to South Ribble Borough Council reveal a new pizzeria is set to open in its place

The proposal shows new signage would be installed on the unit, with the takeaway's new name being Goodfella’s.

The strapline of the new business is set to be ‘wood fired pizza’.

Few other details are contained in the application which has been submitted on behalf of building owner Mr V Shepa.

Rico’s was long-regarded as one of the best takeaways in the area.

Described on Tripadvisor as a ‘hidden gem’, the discreet takeaway was only open two days a week – on Fridays and Saturdays between 5pm and 9pm.

The proposal shows new signage would be installed on the unit | Contributed

Maurizio’s authentic Italian dishes earned him an impressive reputation among local foodies.

His son Rico broke the news of his retirement to customers on Facebook.

He said: “Just a heads up for any regulars on here that go to Rico's Italian takeaway on Station Road.

"After 33 years, my dad is hanging up his apron for the last time and retiring this Friday. He'll be open from 5pm until 9pm as usual.”