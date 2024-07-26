Goodfella’s pizza shop set to open at site of legendary Bamber Bridge takeaway Rico’s
Rico’s on Station Road closed its doors in 2022, having served the village since 1989.
Run by Italian born chef Maurizio Di Franco, many locals said the takeaway served the ‘best pizzas in Lancashire’.
But after 33 years in his adopted hometown of Bamber Bridge, Rico decided to hang up his apron.
The unit has been empty ever since, but plans submitted to South Ribble Borough Council reveal a new pizzeria is set to open in its place
The proposal shows new signage would be installed on the unit, with the takeaway's new name being Goodfella’s.
The strapline of the new business is set to be ‘wood fired pizza’.
Few other details are contained in the application which has been submitted on behalf of building owner Mr V Shepa.
Rico’s was long-regarded as one of the best takeaways in the area.
Described on Tripadvisor as a ‘hidden gem’, the discreet takeaway was only open two days a week – on Fridays and Saturdays between 5pm and 9pm.
Maurizio’s authentic Italian dishes earned him an impressive reputation among local foodies.
His son Rico broke the news of his retirement to customers on Facebook.
He said: “Just a heads up for any regulars on here that go to Rico's Italian takeaway on Station Road.
"After 33 years, my dad is hanging up his apron for the last time and retiring this Friday. He'll be open from 5pm until 9pm as usual.”
He told the Post that his father had sold the premises but they didn’t know what the new owner had planned.
