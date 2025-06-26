Garstang students dive into cutting-edge tech at TeenTech Festival!

Garstang students recently had an exhilarating and highly educational day at the TeenTech Festival, an event designed to immerse young people in the world of science, technology, and engineering. This fantastic opportunity allowed our pupils to get hands-on with innovative experiments, engage with leading-edge technology, and, crucially, spend quality time with the very Engineers, Technologists, and Scientists who are shaping our 21st-century world.

The excitement began almost immediately upon arrival, with our students stepping into a university state-of-the-art recording studios. Here, they had the unique chance to operate professional media equipment, gaining a practical understanding of the technology behind digital content creation. Another highlight was an incredibly insightful session with a representative from a cutting-edge cyber security company. Our students were captivated as they learned about the vital role played in protecting and supporting businesses against the ever-evolving threat of cyber attacks. This talk not only highlighted a critical area of modern technology but also opened their eyes to a fascinating and high-demand career path.

Overall, the TeenTech Festival proved to be an incredibly inspiring event. Our students left with a much clearer understanding of the vast and diverse range of jobs linked to the tech world, from media production to cybersecurity and beyond. These kinds of experiences are invaluable in sparking curiosity and helping our young people envision their future careers in the rapidly advancing fields of technology. Three of the students are now looking forward to an event at Lancaster University where they will meet a senior government official to give their views on young people working in the world of technology.