Fylde health and fitness club wins top national award

The Health Club at Ribby Hall Village has won the award of Health Club of the Year at the National Fitness Awards held in Leicester.

The title was the top award of the night and was given in recognition of an establishment’s all-round excellence. Judges were impressed with the facilities, comprehensive class timetable, personal training, expertise of staff and the social spaces offered by the Health Club at Ribby Hall Village.

Not content with picking up the most sought-after accolade of the night, the Wrea Green based Health Club also won the award for Best Customer Service, in this national scheme designed to recognise excellence and innovation.

Health club duty manager, James Mitchell said: “To win Health Club of the Year is such an achievement and I can’t tell you how delighted we all are.

“Our whole team works really hard to ensure the Health Club delivers on every level, from providing the very best facilities and group fitness programmes, to dedicated staff who make every single member feel welcome.”

The club runs 100 group fitness classes, across four fitness studios,