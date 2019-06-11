Fylde coast energy specialist unlocks a share of a £600m contract

Fleetwood-based BES Utilities owned by football club owner Andy Pilley and sister Michelle Davidson has won a share of a major contract worth £600m over two years.

It has been chosen by ESPO – one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations and a joint venture between several county councils – as one of three firms to take part in a new fixed-price purchase framework that will allow public sector bodies to source gas and electricity at lower prices than they would otherwise be able to negotiate themselves.

It will help local authorities, the NHS, schools and emergency services drive down their energy costs.

Michelle Davidson, co-owner and director of BES Utilities, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to supply gas and electricity to ESPO’s customers through this new framework.

“This is a major development for BES and opens a new market to us. We always pride ourselves on developing innovative products which help our private sector customers drive down their energy bills. We now look forward to bringing this dedication and expertise to the public sector.

“We are committed to working with ESPO and their customers, who range from schools, councils, the emergency services and charities, to deliver unrivalled service and real value for money.”

BES Utilities is joined by Corona Energy and Total Gas and Power as the framework’s suppliers.

All three were assessed during the procurement process on their financial stability, track record, experience, technical and professional ability and regulatory status.

Declan McAlister, ESPO category manager (Energy), said: “We are proud to bring to market our brand-new Fixed Price Energy framework which will give excellent value and service to the public sector and will provide greater budgetary certainty.

“We are delighted to have a choice of suppliers on the framework that have all been rigorously assessed during our procurement process to ensure our customers get the highest of standards from the ESPO they know and trust.”