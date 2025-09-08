Free tax advice drop-in day announced at PM+M’s Blackburn office

PM+M - the Blackburn-based chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group - is opening its doors this September to help people get ready for the government’s new digital tax system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team is hosting a free drop-in day for anyone who wants advice on Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self Assessment (MTD for ITSA). Whether you’re a sole trader, a landlord, part of a finance team, or just curious about what the changes mean, PM+M’s specialists will be on hand to answer questions and share practical tips. There’s no need to book, just call in for a chat.

The drop-in day will be taking place on Thursday, September 25, from 10am to 4pm at the firm’s Blackburn office (New Century House, Greenbank Technology Park, Challenge Way, Blackburn, BB1 5Q).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to find out how MTD for ITSA affects them and their business; what digital records they’ll need to keep; how to get started with compliant software; the best cloud-based tools to suit their needs; and how to make the move from traditional to digital accounting as smooth as possible.

Rosie Cooper

Rosie Cooper, director of the Cloud Accounting team atPM+M, said: “Making Tax Digital is a big change, and we know many people are worried about what it means for them. The session is about taking the stress out of it.

"We’ll be here to talk through the rules in plain English, help people find the right digital tools, and make sure they’re set up for success. With fines for non-compliance on the rise, it’s important for people to get ahead of the changes. Everyone’s welcome, and you don’t have to be a PM+M client to come along.”