Frack shack near controversial Lancashire drill site has been taken down by protesters

Anti-fracking campaigners say they will continue to keep an eye on Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road fracking site, despite the closure of their “Gate Camp” at the side of the busy road.

The volunteers, who monitored every movement in and out of the drill site, have dismantled the shack on the A583 opposite the security gates, saying that as Cuadrilla’s planning permission has run out and the Government moratorium on fracking is in place, they can stand down their vigil.

The site of the Gate Camp has been cleared

A spokesman said: “Gate watch has kept a constant vigil monitoring the site 24/7 through rain and shine for the last 812 days.

“In that time we have recorded every detail and numerous breaches (of the licence rules) by Cuadrilla and their suppliers.

“We believe that one of the best defences against this dangerous and dirty industry is public scrutiny, and we would encourage other communities in a similar position to do the same.

“We are aware that the current moratorium on fracking could be temporary depending on the whim of any future government, and will remain vigilant. Finally we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have supported us.

“Thank you to the beepers and wavers, the speakers and filmmakers, the cooks and the builders, the electricians and the refuse collectors, the kind donors of food and wood, the researchers and letter writers, the banner makers and placard wavers and all who have stood with us to protest on PNR.”

Cuadrilla, which has halted its testing of gas flow at the site, declined to comment.