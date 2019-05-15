Former tax man joins Blackpool accountancy team

Blackpool-based accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has appointed VAT specialist Steven Cosgrove to its team.

Steven joins the firm as a VAT manager from HMRC where he worked for 14 years as a technical specialist.

Steven’s role will involve helping clients with general VAT matters and technical issues, as well as providing advice to businesses on their dealings with HMRC.

Jonathan Main, partner and head of the indirect tax team, said: “VAT is a complex area that many businesses find difficult to comply with. Steven provides us with deep technical expertise, together with an added insight into HMRC, which will help our clients to better manage their affairs and interactions with HMRC.”

Steven added: “My advice to business owners is to always try to have a strong working relationship with HMRC and so it was great to see this is also the approach that MHA Moore and Smalley advocates. Our role is to help businesses get it right.”

Jonathan added: “Steven’s appointment is critical to the firm’s strategy to grow a more substantial offering across all indirect taxes.”