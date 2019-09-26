Former Preston train factory site is put on the market one year on from closing its doors

One of Preston’s landmark factories has gone on the market a year after it closed its doors.

The former Alstom train parts plant at Strand Road which had been in the sector for 120 years is now up for rent, with agents Duxburys Commercial confident a new occupant will be found.

It has been empty since 2018 when Alstom moved its traction work to Widnes leaving around 200 people in limbo.

Before French headquartered Alstom took over, the building was part of the GEC Traction group and prior to that English Electric and Dick Kerr and Co from 1897.

The building was bought by Key Property Investments in 2002.

Adam Taylor from Duxbury’s said: “We are looking to lease all 290,000 sq ft and bring back employment to the area.

“We have received a large number of immediate requirements for a range of uses and areas of space.

“Ideally we would like to lease it all, but there have been a lot of enquiries for small units so if necessary it could be split up into 120,000 to 150,000 sq ft and smaller.

“The site is 40 acres of prime space in Preston close to the Dock at the Channel Way Business Park.”

The West Strand complex has two entrances, via Strand Road and via Channel Way with a main building and a separate warehouse area and an “abundance of parking”.

When Alstom announced the closure in 2017 it was described as a hammer blow to the town even though the number of workers and the range of work carried out there had dwindled in recent years. The site had made traction equipment and engines for trams and trains for years, including parts for the Virgin Pendonlino trains.

There is a Blue plaque on the site commemorating the famous Dick, Kerr Ladies football team, one of the first all women teams.