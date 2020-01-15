Former Chorley FC's Josh signs for a new team in town

A former Chorley FC stalwart has transferred to a new job.

Community charity Inspire Youth Zone have snapped up Josh Vosper as their new business and community fundraiser.

Josh, who worked at Chorley FC in a variety of roles over the last decade, is joining the local charity to help them raise vital funds and increase awareness across the town of their incredible work with thousands of young people in Chorley.

Josh said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join Inspire Chorley Youth Zone as business and community fundraiser. I have lived in Chorley my whole life and I’m hugely proud to be part of our town.

“I recognise how important it is for our community to support each other and that we are there for our young people. I have been so impressed with the work that Inspire has done so far for the town and I can’t wait to be part of a team that is creating safe, aspirational and even life changing opportunities for our town’s children, young people and the wider community.”

Inspire provides a safe and aspirational environment for young people to spend time with friends, enjoy a nutritious hot meal and escape the pressures of normal life to focus on their own development.

Providing more than 100 activities each week for all young people, regardless of ability or disability, Inspire has been helping the young people to get active, develop skills and build confidence since opening their doors in May 2018.

The charity, who have to raise £1.1m a year to operate, rely on the fundraising efforts of the local community and businesses and Josh’s appointment will focus heavily on working with those local businesses.

One in three young people in Chorley and surrounding areas regularly visit the Youth Zone and Lancashire Police have commended Inspire for a phenomenal 49 per cent reduction in youth anti-social behaviour across Chorley.

Karen Hunter, head of fundraising, said: “Inspire Chorley Youth Zone wouldn’t be the place it is without the amazing people who make the difference. As a charity at the heart of the Chorley community I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Josh to our team and hope those who share his infectious community spirit will welcome and support Inspire moving forward.

“As a young charity our incredible results and impacts are only sustainable with the support of local businesses and individuals who are passionate about our town. With many brand-new ways to support Inspire Youth Zone, fresh for 2020, we would love to encourage anyone to get in touch and find out more how they can support Chorley’s next generation.”