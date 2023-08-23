Food hygiene ratings handed to Preston establishments from 5 stars to 1 star: Turtle Bay, Nandos and KFC amongst Preston restaurants visited by food hygiene inspectors
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:08 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 55 of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".
Take a look at the ratings given out below:
