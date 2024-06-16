First look at Lancashire village convent's conversion into housing

PJ Livesey

A developer has revealed what a former Lancashire convent will look like once it has been converted into housing.

The Victorian-era Lancaster House, in the West Lancashire village of Parbold, will be turned into what property specialists PJ Livesey Group have described as four “grand heritage homes”.

The refurbished villa will sit at the heart of a development of 23 dwellings, to be known as "The Retreat". The walled estate will include the conversion of other historic properties on the site, such as an adjoining cottage and stables. The remainder will be new-build, energy efficient houses that the firm says will stand “sensitively alongside the old”.

Lancaster House was built in 1845 for local industrialist Hugh Ainscough. It later became the home of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and was used as a convent from 1929 for more than 90 years.

The refurbished building will retain original features including its sweeping staircase and ornate ceilings.

The developer believes the walled gardens will be a major selling point for the properties, which will be surrounded by mature trees, hedged walkways, quiet seating spots and tranquil formal gardens..

Georgina Lynch, Managing Director at PJ Livesey Group, said:

“Lancaster House and the surrounding historic buildings have beautiful bones, but they’re in need of care and attention. We’re proud to be starting work to restore and repurpose the site, writing the next chapter in a way that preserves and celebrates its lengthy past.