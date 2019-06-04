Fire at Fishergate restaurant Moka

Have your say

The popular Fishergate restaurant Moka is on fire this evening.

Six crews are reportedly at the scene and Fishergate is closed to traffic.

Smoke has been seen coming out of the windows at the top of a Fishergate restaurant this evening

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: WWe are dealing with an incident in a restaurant on Fishergate, Preston.

"We have six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene.

"The fire is under control and no injuries have been reported."

Daniel Greig, Councillor for Greyfriars Ward wrote on Twitter: "City Centre restaurant is on fire (Moka) - I hope that no one is hurt and that the fire is put out soon."

