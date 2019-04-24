Financial advisor's free investment event at Wyre golf club

A Lancashire financial advisor is hosting a free investment advice event to mark its expansion north into the county.

Burscough-based Acumen Financial Partnership took over Wyre Investment and Financial Management in Pilling, almost six months ago and has announced a Financial Advice Seminar to benefit private investors and business owners in North Lancashire. It will take place at 2.30pm on April 30, at Garstang Golf Club.

Ben Gutteridge, Brewin Dolphin’s Head of Fund Research; Andy Lee, Marketing Director at Fortress Group; and Liz Warren who heads up Acumen’s Pilling Office will be discussing personal investments, inheritance tax and pensions planning.

Senior adviser Liz Warren, pictured, who heads Acumen’s Pilling office, said: “This event promises to be a great introduction to financial planning, tailored to interest a range of investors, covering everything from basic tax planning to organising a lifetime ISA for children or grandchildren.”

Angela Maher, Acumen’s Managing Director, said: "Since our expansion further into Lancashire, we’ve been keen to host an event both welcoming our new clients and offering clear, straightforward financial advice to benefit a range of investors.

“We’re committed to working hard for our client base in Wyre, in Burscough and right across the North West and we hope to bring more events like this to North Lancashire in future.”

To take part email: info@acumenfinancial.co.uk.