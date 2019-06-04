Finalists revealed for Lancashire's Be Inspired Business Awards

A pair of leading Lancashire companies are in the running for four prizes at one of the county’s leading business awards.

Chemicals firm Evans Vanodine and Blackburn-based Flavour Warehouse, which trades as Vampire Vape, are all up for the prestigious Business of the Year prize at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs.

Evans Vanodine, which is based on Walton Summit, is also among the finalists for Exporter of the Year, Family Business of the Year, and Green Business of the Year categories.

Flavour Warehouse is also on the shortlist for Manufacturer of the Year, Exporter of the Year and Medium Business of the Year awards.

Francis Egan, chief executive of the awards’ headline sponsor Cuadrilla Resources, said each of the awards’ finalists had achieved a great deal to reach the BIBAs ceremony night which takes place at The Blackpool Tower in September.

He said: “Each year we look forward to the BIBAs judging rounds because we get to meet so many inspirational people from businesses across the spectrum of Lancashire’s business community.

“The businesses in the running for the Business of the Year category this year are no exception.

“The judging panel really struggled to decide which we would put through to the next round of judging.

“It reinforced to me that despite all the challenges which face our businesses every day, there are people out there who are passionate about delivering the best service and the best products to really make a difference.”

The other finalists for the headline Business of the Year prize include current holder Utiligroup along with Preston tile supplier Roccia and textiles firm Standfast & Barracks from Lancaster, which are both up for three prizes on the night.

The BIBAs announced the shortlists having conducted its first round of interviews and will get its second round of judging underway later this month.

From June 17, the awards will send its judges out on the road, sponsored by Preston RK Dining, to visit each of its finalists.

All will be interviewed at their own sites, before the judges then select the winners of all 18 prize categories, which will be announced at the ceremony in September..

THE FINALISTS:

Manufacturer of the Year:

Nutree Life

Scorpion Automotive

Flavour Warehouse

Submarine Manufacturing and Products

Room Makers

JJO plc

Pakawaste Group

Private Label Nutrition

Exporter:

Evans Vanodine International

Flavour Warehouse

Hoofcount

DB Agencies

Submarine Manufacturing and Products

Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork

Standfast &Barracks

Storth

Service Business:

Suresite Group

Sunshine Events UK

Cutting Edge Services

FTS Merit

Walton’s Coach Hire

Lantei

UK Media & Events

Viddyoze

Small Business:

Nextday Freight

Blackburn Distributions

JFN Integrated Solutions

Ground Heat Installations

The Low Carbon Energy Company

Relative Insight

Media Village

Private Label Nutrition

New Business:

Nutree Life

SAS Self Storage

Cybelé Vélo

Sales Geek

Bar Lounge Venues

Code Galaxy

Lateo Boutique

The Small Business Academy

Micro Business:

Hoofcount

Direct 4 Baby

UK Media & Events

Firth Architects

Specialist Training &Consultancy Services

Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork

Crowberry Consulting

Glazey Days Creative Cafe

Leisure &Tourism:

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Hallmark Hotel Preston

Sunshine Events UK

Merlin Entertainments

Cybelé Vélo

Rossendale Leisure Trust

GetStaffedUK

Legacy Preston International Hotel

Third Sector Business:

Burnley FC in the Community

Pendleside Hospice

Preston Vocational Centre

Rossendale Leisure Trust

UR Potential Community Interest Company

Blackpool FC Community Trust

The Sewing Rooms

Streetwise Youth Community

Construction Business:

Anderton Gables

David Cox Architects

StormMeister Flood Protection

Mahoney Contracts

FTS Merit

Pinington

Permicoat

Engineering Business:

Pakawaste Group

Cutting Edge Services

Caswell Engineering Services Ltd

Ainscough Industrial Services

Storth

StormMeister Flood Protection

Professional Service Business:

David Cox Architects

Brabners LLP

Specialist Training &Consultancy Services

Firth Architects

Brown &Co

Rotherham Taylor

Rivington Accounts

Key Accounting Solutions

Digital &Marketing Business:

Learn Live

Viddyoze

Blue Wren

Red-Fern Media

Get Your Mobi

Blabbermouth Marketing

Sherbert Lemon UK

YUDU

Growth Business:

Hoofcount

Direct 4 Baby

Cummins Mellor

Nextday Freight

Are You Owed Money

Utiligroup

Intalinks

Rossendale Leisure Trust

Family Business:

Evans Vanodine International

Roccia

Cummins Mellor

Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork

Ainscough Industrial

Lantei

Delta Care

Greenlite Lighting Solutions

Employer of the Year:

Service Care Solutions

Blue Wren

Utiligroup

Connect Childcare

Pendleside Hospice

Sunshine Events UK

Tharstern

FTS Merit

Green Business:

Ground Heat Installations

JJO Plc

GA Pet Food Partners Group

Evans Vanodine International

David Cox Architects

The Low Carbon Energy Company

Greenlite Lighting Solutions

Crowberry Consulting

Medium Business:

Roccia

Lantei

Tharstern

Standfast & Barracks

Are You Owed Money

Cutting Edge Services

Flavour Warehouse

FTS Merit

Business of the Year:

GBA Services

Roccia

Utiligroup

Ainscough Industrial Services

Cutting Edge Services

Flavour Warehouse

Standfast & Barracks

Evans Vanodine International