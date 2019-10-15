Final chance to get free Brexit advice for Lancashire businesses

Lancashire businesses have been warned that now is their final chance to prepare for the storm of regulatory change, potential delays and cash flow implications which Brexit is set to create.

The UK is set to leave the EU in just over two weeks on October 31.

Babs Murphy

Firms have been urged to seek advice through the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce’s free Help for Brexit programme.

The Government-backed support is designed to help companies across Lancashire understand the implications of different circumstances of an EU exit, including a no-deal.

Chamber chief executive Babs Murphy, said: “There is now just over two weeks until the UK is due to leave the EU and businesses still do not know the terms of exit.

"Waiting for further clarity is not an option. Lancashire companies are facing unprecedented levels of uncertainty on multiple trading fronts. While many firms are focusing resources on ensuring they’re prepared to deal with the potential impacts of a no-deal scenario, not all are doing so.”

The support includes webinars, seminars, workshops, training courses and business clinics assessing a wide range of changes.

It is available to all businesses operating in Preston, Wyre, Fylde, Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire.

About 15 events have already taken place at venues in Preston, Blackpool, Fylde and Leyland.

Six further sessions will take place over the coming days. They will cover issues including regulatory compliance, data protection, export documentation procedures, insurance and taxation.

Babs added: “With so little time to plan and prepare, the Chamber is urging all businesses to engage in our Help for Brexit programme, at least to determine Brexit’s potential impact for their business and start preparing for a possible no-deal.”

Full details of the programme are available at www.helpforbrexit.co.uk.