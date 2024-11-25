Festive Lights Ltd invests £100k in new LED candle range

Family-run business Festive Lights Ltd has invested £100k into their new battery-powered LED candle range, Ember Candles™. The Northwest based online lighting retailer has been working on the project in the background for 16 months prior to its launch.

The £100k funding has been invested into the manufacturing, design and dispatch of the innovative new candle range.

Marketed at both domestic and commercial customers, Ember Candles™ feature the most realistic LED flame currently on the market. After extensive research and testing, the range uses a powerful LED bulb which mimics the curve and movement of natural candlelight, something that has yet to be seen on market.

The infrared remote control gives the user the power to control a collection of Ember Candles™ at once, making them revolutionary for the hospitality sector. Designed to look as authentic as possible, the candles themselves are made from hand-poured, real wax and powered by C-type batteries, increasing weight and longevity compared to its competitors.

Ember™ Signature Ivory Candle and remote control.

Available in four different styles; Chapel, Triple Wick, Signature and Hurricane, and an array of sizes and colours, prices range from £9.99 to £39.99, making Ember Candles™ an affordable, sustainable substitute for a traditional burning candle.

Renowned for its innovation and styling, Festive Lights was founded in 1999 following the creation of Disklok, the UK’s number 1 steering wheel lock. The conglomerate launched its business arm of the company in 2003 and introduced DRiBOX – an award-winning weatherproof connections box – in 2008, before moving into the world of transportation with MiRiDER in 2019 and G3ARED in 2023.

Shane Mead, General Manager at Festive Lights Ltd, said: “Following substantial research, we felt there was a significant gap in the market for a longer lasting, realistic, yet affordable LED battery candle. With this investment, we’ve been able to elevate the traditional LED candle into something suitable for both domestic and commercial purposes.”

“After 25 years in the lighting industry, we’ve developed a passion for pushing boundaries on the typical and every day to create something truly unique through innovation, technology and design. Ember Candles™ offer the convenient ability to control more than one candle at once. Paired with the longer battery-life and adjustable dimmer, Ember Candles™ offer an ultra-realistic flame that’s set to streamline the hospitality industry.”