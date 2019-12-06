Festive footfall joy for Preston city centre traders

Preston’s retailers could be in for a bumper Christmas after new figures showed the city bucking the national footfall trend.

Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID) revealed that footfall in the city centre last week was five per cent up on last year’s figures, with the North up one per cent and the national figure 0.9 per cent.

Although Preston’s year-on-year figures were down 0.9 per cent on last year, BID expects with date alignment, this should improve.

In August the Post revealed that Preston’s high street was also bucking the trend with vacancy rates at a low of nine per cent.

Mark Whittle, Preston BID manager, said: "Preston’s footfall figures, particularly last week, are really positive taking in to account the regional and national picture.

"Black Friday plus the wider city centre offer and activities have clearly compelled people to visit Preston.

"Footfall remains a challenge for many high streets but we are determined to offer a great experience to city centre visitors to encourage them to return regularly."