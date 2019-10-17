Fat Sam's Grill House is moving to Leyland town centre as it goes 'from strength to strength'

A Lancashire grill house has set its sights on a former bank branch as its relocation plans get one step closer to reality.

Fat Sam’s Grill House in Leyland is moving in to the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Towngate, mere doors down from the town’s Asda supermarket, which closed its doors for good in November 2018 after 30 years in business.

The former RBS branch that Fat Sams Grill House is hoping to move its business to (Image: Google Maps)

The business, currently on the Chandler Business Park off Talbot Road near Earnshaw Bridge, is run by Sam Howarth, along with sisters Kay and Lucy and mum Deby.

“We started as a cafe doing breakfast and expanded into the building next door to give us seating for 20,” Kay explained.

“After that as we’ve been getting busier we have no choice but to find somewhere new.

“Where we are is not the most appealing to look at when driving in

Work taking place inside the new Fat Sam's Grill House (Image: Fat Sam's Grill House)

"We want to expand and make it more of a restaurant, bar and grill.

“Sam founded the business as a cafe and it’s gone from strength to strength.”

As part of the move, the business has applied to South Ribble Council to get the green light for the project.

In documents submitted to the council, planning agent Dave Shepherd of Shepherd Planning writes: “The centre of Leyland is both a popular day time and evening venue for people who many choose to frequent various pubs, restaurants and takeaways.

Work taking place inside the new Fat Sam's Grill House (Image: Fat Sam's Grill House)

“Many high street banks are now closing – and have been doing so for a number of years – and a complementary use for these vacant buildings needs to be found.”

The outside of the building is set to remain almost identical, bar new signage to advertise the restaurant.

No parking will be brought to the site as part of the business’s move.