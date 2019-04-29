Expansion at Preston construction team

Preston-based property and construction advisory firm Jones Melling has made four new appointments.

The firm has appointed building surveyors Rachael McMonagle, Simon Gummer and Daniel Lawson. Meanwhile, Lone Bech Nielsen has joined as an architectural technologist.

Jones Melling new faces L-R Simon Gummer, Rachael McMonagle, Daniel Law and Lone Bech Nielsen

The appointments come on the back of record growth for the firm in 2018/19 and take staff numbers at Jones Melling to 20. They also coincide with the firm’s 10th anniversary next month.

Gary Melling, director of Jones Melling, said: “These appointments are a result of continued growth within our business and allow us to build significant additional capacity within the team.

“Our surveying services, for a wide range of building projects and property transactions, continue to be in demand. This is also leading to more enquiries for the associated architectural technology support we can offer our clients.

“Rachael, Simon, Daniel and Lone bring a significant amount of experience to the firm and will offer our clients quality property advice.”

Rachael joins Jones Melling from Liverpool-based Ridge and Partners where she was a building surveyor. She has expertise in building condition surveys and reinstatement cost assessments.

Daniel joins from Trident Building Consultancy where he was assistant building surveyor. His expertise includes dilapidations, pre-acquisition advice, planned preventative maintenance, condition surveys and life-cycle maintenance.

Simon Gummer was formerly at Salford-based Urban Vision where he managed a range of projects. At Jones Melling he will undertake building surveys and contract administration for residential and commercial projects.

Lone brings more than 30 years of architectural design experience. Her most recent position was with TClarke.