Exciting year ahead for Lancashire law firm after bumper recruitment

In commercial property, this includes the appointment of senior associate solicitor Clare Player, a specialist in commercial property investment and asset management with almost 30 years’ experience.

Joining her in the practice area are solicitors Mark Townsend and Alexandra White.

Further additions to the Real Estate team include solicitor David Harris and legal assistant Rebecca Mathieson who has joined the specialist plot sales unit, whilst June Higgins has been appointed associate solicitor to the firm’s growing rural team.

Alexandra White and Mark Townsend who have joined Napthens

The firm has also made five additions to its residential conveyancing team, with Karen Cockburn, Hayley Mathews and Rachel Davidson appointed as conveyancing executives. Between them, they bring collective property knowledge spanning 25 years and are experienced in dealing with all aspects of residential conveyancing, including sales, purchases, rentals and shared ownership.

In other areas, the firm’s employment practice added senior associate solicitors Suzanne Mainwaring and Chris Hayes, whilst solicitor Jordan Withers has joined the commercial team. Neil Hughes-Hutchings has been appointed senior health and safety consultant at Napthens Health and Safety with Jessica Richards joining as consultant, and Natalie Olsen as service delivery manager.

Supporting wider growth of the firm, Napthens has also welcomed four new trainee solicitors and bolstered its business support services, with twelve new team members joining finance, client services, facilities, IT and onboarding.

Nicola Mason, HR and operations director at Napthens, said: “It has been a great year for the firm. We have seen growth across our service lines and locations across the North West and we are thrilled to have welcomed so many exceptional new people over the past six months.

“We’re excited for the new year and look forward to growing the team further, with some exciting announcements coming up in 2022.”