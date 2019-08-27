Exciting future for Lancashire's workforce says business awards sponsor

Lancashire’s future workforce has a huge range of exciting opportunities to look forward to in the decades to come, according to a director at one of the county’s largest businesses.

Dave Holmes, Manufacturing Director at BAE Systems which employs around 10,000 people in the county, said its workforce was gearing up to deliver the next generation of combat aircraft for the UK’s Royal Air Force and overseas customers.

The company is part of Team Tempest, a group of UK businesses including Rolls-Royce, Leonardo and MBDA, which is developing technologies which will make their way on to an aircraft it believes will fly alongside its Typhoon jet from 2035.

BAE Systems is sponsor of the BIBAs Foundation, the charitable arm of the Be Inspired Business Awards, which will hold its annual prize-giving ceremony next month.

Dave said: “Next month our business will take on the latest intake of apprentices and graduates who will be part of developing, designing and manufacturing a completely new aircraft, an opportunity which comes round once in a lifetime.

“It is a hugely exciting time to be starting a career with BAE Systems and they will be joined in this Generation Tempest by many other engineers, manufacturers and all the other supporting staff we require to succeed.

"Ours is one of a number of hugely exciting opportunities which are developing across so many industrial sectors of Lancashire’s economy A fantastic time for anyone to be at the start point of their career”

The BIBAs will recognise the achievements of a young person which has benefited from its BIBAs Foundation when it hands out the Most Inspiring Young Person award, sponsored by BAE Systems, at the ceremony at the Blackpool Tower on September 13.

The Foundation awards grants of up to £5,000 to groups to enable young people in Lancashire to develop business skills or knowledge. It is available to individuals aged 16-24 years old which can apply for up to £2,000 and groups supporting them for up to £5,000.